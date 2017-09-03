BBC Sport - World Judo Championships bronze medallist Natalie Powell targets future gold

I'll keep trying to win gold - Powell

  • From the section Wales

After winning bronze for Great Britain at the World Judo Championships, Wales' Natalie Powell vows to carry on trying to win gold.

Powell is the first Welsh competitor to have won a medal at the Worlds, taking third place in the -78kg category in Budapest.

