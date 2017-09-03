BBC Sport - World Judo Championships bronze medallist Natalie Powell targets future gold
I'll keep trying to win gold - Powell
- From the section Wales
After winning bronze for Great Britain at the World Judo Championships, Wales' Natalie Powell vows to carry on trying to win gold.
Powell is the first Welsh competitor to have won a medal at the Worlds, taking third place in the -78kg category in Budapest.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired