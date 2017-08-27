BBC Sport - Judo World Championships: Wales' Natalie Powell wants first world title

Powell wants first world judo title

  • From the section Wales

BBC Wales Sport speak to Welsh judoka Natalie Powell ahead of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

The 26-year-old from Builth Wells has risen to a career-high ranking of three in the world after winning bronze at the European Championships in April and silver at the Ekaterinberg Grand Slam in Russia in May.

Top videos

Video

Powell wants first world judo title

  • From the section Wales
Video

Highlights: 'A truly astonishing night in Las Vegas'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

'Do me a favour!' - Shearer furious with Sterling red

Video

Pint-sized TMS: Brathwaite & Hope put West Indies on top

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: Hull win thrilling Challenge Cup final

Video

Players committed to Man Utd cause - Mourinho

Video

Emotional Murray withdraws from US Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Farah wins thrilling 5,000m in his final track race

Video

Guardiola wants Sterling red card explained

Video

Jonny Brownlee wins in Stockholm

Video

Adcocks lose to Chinese duo in semis

Video

'There's only one Conor McGregor' - Mick Konstantin live in Vegas

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Man Utd re-signing Ibrahimovic a 'no-brainer'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired