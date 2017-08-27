BBC Sport - Judo World Championships: Wales' Natalie Powell wants first world title
Powell wants first world judo title
- From the section Wales
BBC Wales Sport speak to Welsh judoka Natalie Powell ahead of the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
The 26-year-old from Builth Wells has risen to a career-high ranking of three in the world after winning bronze at the European Championships in April and silver at the Ekaterinberg Grand Slam in Russia in May.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired