BBC Wales Sport meets Tahnee Seagrave, the downhill mountain biker going for World Championship gold in Australia next month.

Twenty-two-year-old Seagrave was born in Croydon, but moved to Wales after spending most of her childhood in the French Alps.

She talks about winning her first World Cups this season, riding for her father's team and inspiring other women to get into the sport.

The 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships take place in Cairns, Australia from 5-10 September.

