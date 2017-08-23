BBC Sport - Cardiff Devils set for European debut against HC Davos

Cardiff Devils set for European debut

  • From the section Wales

BBC Sport Wales catches up with Cardiff Devils, who start their 2017-18 season by competing in the Champions Hockey League for the first time.

The tournament opens with nine games on Thursday, 24 August, with the Devils starting against HC Davos at the Vaillant Arena, Switzerland, in Group E.

Top videos

Video

Cardiff Devils set for European debut

  • From the section Wales
Video

'Boom Boom' Afridi hits fastest century of 2017

Video

Fans out in force to see McGregor & Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Watch: Badminton star's unbelievable hotdog shot

Video

Why McGregor has no chance against Mayweather

  • From the section Boxing
Video

200 up for Rooney! Watch the goal that started it all

Audio

Mayweather v McGregor: 7,000 tickets still unsold

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Everton happy to have Rooney back - Koeman

Video

Mayweather-McGregor trash talk has been memorable

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Highlights: England lose thriller against Germany

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Man City put absolutely everything on pitch - Guardiola

Video

When you celebrate in style and it goes horribly wrong...

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired