- From the section Wales
Double Olympic gold medallist Jade Jones was one of 100 elite athletes, including long-jumper Greg Rutherford and paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson to appear as tail walkers at park runs across the country on Saturday.
The National Lottery, UK Sport and parkrun UK teamed up to organise the events in an aim to encourage the nation to get active.
