BBC Sport - Don Shepherd: A Welsh cricket legend remembered

Don Shepherd: A Welsh cricket legend

  • From the section Wales

BBC Wales Sport pays tribute to Glamorgan great Don Shepherd, who has died at the age of 90.

Shepherd remains the leading wicket-taker in Glamorgan's history, having claimed 2,174 victims in a 22-year career with the Welsh county.

His career total of 2,218 first-class wickets is the highest achieved by an England-qualified player never to play Test cricket.

