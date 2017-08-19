BBC Sport - Don Shepherd: A Welsh cricket legend remembered
Don Shepherd: A Welsh cricket legend
Wales
BBC Wales Sport pays tribute to Glamorgan great Don Shepherd, who has died at the age of 90.
Shepherd remains the leading wicket-taker in Glamorgan's history, having claimed 2,174 victims in a 22-year career with the Welsh county.
His career total of 2,218 first-class wickets is the highest achieved by an England-qualified player never to play Test cricket.
