BBC Sport - Becky James: Re-live GB cyclist's double world title win in 2013

Re-live Becky James' double world title win

  • From the section Wales

Re-live Becky James' stunning performance at the 2013 UCI Track World Championships after the GB cyclist announces her retirement.

The Welsh athlete won the world sprint and keirin titles in Belarus and took silver at the same events at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Available to UK users only.

