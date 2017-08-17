Manon Carpenter: Former world champion retires from downhill mountain biking

Manon Carpenter was crowned world downhill mountain bike champion in 2014

Manon Carpenter has retired from downhill mountain biking at the age of 24 after becoming "more aware of the consequences of crashing."

The Welsh rider won the 2014 World Championships and World Cup series and joined the Radon team in January.

"I just didn't want to take the risks involved with racing at 100% anymore," Carpenter said in a statement.

"Racing downhill is gnarly and you have to have the confidence to commit to whatever is put in front of you."

"The decision for me to withdraw from racing has come about quickly, but the reasons have been there for a while," she continued.

"Over the races this year I've been finding it harder to face up to difficult situations and during National Champs weekend I came to the conclusion I just didn't want to take the risks involved with racing at 100% anymore.

"I've become more aware of the consequences of crashing and, as much as I've tried to put this out of my head, it's stopped me from enjoying racing as I would like to.

"Everyone has put their best efforts into helping me and I wanted to finish the season with Radon, as I know I made commitments to them.

"But I quickly realised that World Cup racing isn't something I should force myself into if my head isn't in it."

In 2011, Carpenter, from Caerphilly, won the Junior World Championship and World Cup series overall.

During her dominant 2014 season, Carpenter won three World Cup series events and finished second behind Rachel Atherton in the overall series in 2015 and 2016.

"Racing on the World Cup circuit has been an amazing and unexpected opportunity for me," said Carpenter.

"There have been some huge highlights and I feel like I've given as much as I had, now I'm looking forward to having time to enjoy riding at home and to see what else there is for me to do.

"I'm very grateful to everyone who has followed, supported and believed in me over the years of racing and to those who have been supportive of this decision so far."