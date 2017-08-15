BBC Sport - Cardiff Devils get ready for new season

Cardiff Devils get ready for new season

  • From the section Wales

Cardiff Devils are in pre-season training camp, preparing for the Elite League season and the Champions Hockey League.

BBC Sport Wales caught up with them to see who their new signings are and how they are fitting in.

The Elite League champions face HC Davos from Switzerland, Bili Tygri Liberec of the Czech Republic and Sweden's Vaxjo Lakers in Group E of the Champions League.

The opening games of the competition are scheduled to be played on Thursday, 24 August and the group stage finishes on Wednesday, 11 October.

Each team plays the others in their group home and away, with the top two teams progressing to the last 16.

Top videos

Video

Cardiff Devils get ready for new season

  • From the section Wales
Video

Bolt says final goodbye to athletics

Video

Oosthuizen, Stenson & Thomas in best shots from final round

  • From the section Golf
Video

GB women claim silver in 4x400m final

Video

Tottenham stars don't deserve more money - Shearer

Video

Oosthuizen sinks sensational chip for eagle

  • From the section Golf
Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Bergkamp's strike v Newcastle is your favourite Premier League goal

Video

Match of the Day

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Can Man Utd turn draws into wins for title?

Video

Lukaku & Matic improve Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Semenya wins 800m gold as Sharp comes eighth

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired