EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales 0-3 Italy

Italy's women beat Wales in Cardiff to take the EuroHockey Championship II bronze medal.

Visiting captain Chiara Tiddi, Celina Traverso and Federica Carta scored for Italy.

On Friday, Wales women's hopes of rising into Europe's top tier were shattered in a 2-1 defeat by Russia.

Wales' men face hosts Scotland in their second-tier final later on Saturday having secured promotion to their top tier by beating France 4-3.

It also meant promotion to the the eight-nation European A Division for the first time in 2019 for the men, while the women will stay in the B Division.

Wales women had beaten Austria and Poland, but lost to Belarus on the way to the semi-finals.

Neither Wales side has been in the EuroHockey A Division since it was reduced to eight teams more than a decade ago.

The nation's women were playing in the third tier just four years ago.