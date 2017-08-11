BBC Sport - EuroHockey: Wales women 'gutted' by semi-final loss

EuroHockey: Wales women 'gutted' by semi-final loss

BBC Wales Sport brings you reaction and highlights from Wales's 2-1 defeat by Russia at the women's EuroHockey Championships II in Cardiff.

The team's semi-final loss means they miss out on promotion to European hockey's top tier, something the men's team managed earlier in Glasgow.

The women play Italy at 14:00 BST on Saturday in the third-place play-off match.

