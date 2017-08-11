EuroHockey Championship II: Wales promoted to Europe's top tier

The men's 2017 EuroHockey Championship II runs until 12 August in Glasgow

Wales men secured promotion to the top tier of European hockey with a dramatic win over France in Glasgow.

The 4-3 victory in their EuroHockey Championship II semi-final ensured they will play in the eight-nation A Division for the first time in 2019.

Wales, who were also unbeaten in their group campaign, will play either Scotland or Russia in the final.

That will take place on Saturday, with both of the nations guaranteed promotion to Europe's elite.

Wales took the lead after 13 minutes after Rupert Shipperley deflected the ball superbly past the French keeper.

But the French equalised before the break through Gaspard Baumgarten's excellent reverse stick finish.

James Carson restored Wales' lead before Gareth Furlong scored from a penalty corner.

France again pulled one back before Luke Hawker scored Wales's fourth from another penalty corner.

A late French goal set up a nervy finish but Wales held on for victory.

"This is a huge moment for Hockey Wales and the squad," said Wales captain Lewis Prosser.

"We have been building towards this for the last two years and we are playing the best hockey we have ever played.

"I am so happy we got to the A division and I can't quite believe it."