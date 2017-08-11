EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales teams eye Euro top tier

Media playback is not supported on this device EuroHockey: Wales promotion would be 'out of this world'

The Wales men's and women's hockey teams both play for promotion to Europe's top tier on Friday afternoon.

The women play Russia in their EuroHockey Championship II semi-final in Cardiff at 16:30 BST, while the men play France in Glasgow at 14:00 BST.

The overall winners and runners-up are both elevated to the top tier.

"To be in with the professional teams of England, the Dutch, the Germans would be out of this world," said women's vice-captain Leah Wilkinson.

Wilkinson told BBC Wales Sport: "Obviously we pay to play, we all work. It'd be so good for all the girls, who've put so much time into their training."

Joining Europe's elite

Neither Wales side has been in the EuroHockey 'A Division' since it was reduced to eight teams more than a decade ago.

The women were playing in the third tier just four years ago.

The men finished top of their group in their EuroHockey Championships in Scotland, but face a tough test against a France side looking for Olympic qualification.

"It'd be huge for Wales (to get promoted)," said men's head coach Zak Jones, who captained Wales as a player.

"The guys are probably on two (training sessions) a day - training before work and after work.

"The sacrifices they're having to make are getting bigger and bigger.

"Hopefully the increased profile will mean we get more players starting, which will make the clubs healthier and we'll see the benefits at the top too."