BBC Sport - EuroHockey: Wales promotion would be 'out of this world'

  • From the section Wales

The Wales women's hockey team leaders speak to BBC Wales Sport ahead of their crucial semi-final with Russia in Cardiff.

A win for the host nation would see them promoted to Europe's top tier of eight for the first time.

The match starts at 16:30 BST at Sophia Gardens.

Meanwhile, the men's team are also aiming for promotion in their EuroHockey Championships in Glasgow.

