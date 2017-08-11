BBC Sport - EuroHockey: Wales promotion would be 'out of this world'
EuroHockey: Wales promotion would be 'out of this world'
- From the section Wales
The Wales women's hockey team leaders speak to BBC Wales Sport ahead of their crucial semi-final with Russia in Cardiff.
A win for the host nation would see them promoted to Europe's top tier of eight for the first time.
The match starts at 16:30 BST at Sophia Gardens.
Meanwhile, the men's team are also aiming for promotion in their EuroHockey Championships in Glasgow.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired