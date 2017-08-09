BBC Sport - EuroHockey: Wales 'will learn lessons' from Belarus defeat - Wilkinson

EuroHockey: Wales 'will learn lessons' from Belarus defeat

New joint record cap holder Leah Wilkinson says the Wales hockey team will learn from defeat by Belarus before Friday's semi-final.

The host nation lost 4-2 to Belarus at the EuroHockey Championships II tournament in Cardiff.

The result means Wales finish second in Pool B and will play Russia at 16:30 BST on Friday.

A win would see them promoted to the 'A Division' tournament for the first time.

