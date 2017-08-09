EuroHockey Championship II: Wales remain unbeaten after 2-2 draw with Russia

The men's 2017 EuroHockey Championship II runs until 12 August in Glasgow

Wales' men claimed top spot in 2017 EuroHockey Championship II Pool B by drawing 2-2 with Russia in Glasgow.

Gareth Furlong scored twice as Wales sealed a semi-final spot with an unbeaten group campaign after previous wins against Czech Republic (2-1) and Switzerland (9-0).

The finalists will both be promoted to Championship I so victory for Wales in their semi-final on Friday will guarantee their elevation.

The final will be held on Saturday.

