BBC Sport - EuroHockey: 'Wales potential is endless' - coach Johnson

EuroHockey: 'Wales potential is endless'

  • From the section Wales

Head coach Kevin Johnson says the potential of his Wales women's hockey squad is "endless" after they qualified for their EuroHockey semi finals.

The B Division tournament is being hosted in Cardiff. After beating Austria on Sunday, Wales earned their place in Friday's semi-final by beating Poland 1-0 on Tuesday.

Phoebe Richards' goal with three minutes to go secured qualification with a game to spare.

Top videos

Video

EuroHockey: 'Wales potential is endless'

  • From the section Wales
Video

Asher-Smith cruises into 200m semi-final

Video

Pole fault - Belgium's Art suffers painful exit

Video

GB's Muir misses out on medal in dramatic finish

Video

Spotakova wins second world gold - 10 years on

Video

Premier League title-defining moments

Video

Iconic Premier League moments

Video

Highlights: Moeen inspires England to 3-1 series win

Video

Jamaica's McLeod takes gold in 110m hurdles final

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2007-12

Video

Emotional Hitchon misses out on medal

Video

Rojas wins epic women's triple jump final

Video

GB's Talbot clocks PB to make 200m semi-finals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired