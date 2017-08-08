EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales beat Poland 1-0 to reach semis

Sophie Clayton won her 50th Wales cap in the victory over Austria

Phoebe Richards' goal three minutes from time sealed Wales' place in the EuroHockey Championships B Division semi-finals in Cardiff.

Richards ended the deadlock in a dramatic finish before the end of the pool stages.

Wales finish their group effort against Belarus on Wednesday, 9 August (18:00 BST) and the winners will top Pool B.

The semi-finals are on Friday, 11 August with the final the following day.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 6-1 win over Austria.

Goalscorer Pheobe Richards said: "It was a stressful game for our part.

"We didn't really play as well as we did in the previous game, but we showed a lot of resilience because we stuck to the process.

"We knew fitness wise, if we got to the fourth quarter still at a draw, then we would be fine and it showed in the end."