EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales beat Poland 1-0 to reach semis

Sophie Clayton who won her 50th cap
Sophie Clayton won her 50th Wales cap in the victory over Austria

Phoebe Richards' goal three minutes from time sealed Wales' place in the EuroHockey Championships B Division semi-finals in Cardiff.

Richards ended the deadlock in a dramatic finish before the end of the pool stages.

Wales finish their group effort against Belarus on Wednesday, 9 August (18:00 BST) and the winners will top Pool B.

The semi-finals are on Friday, 11 August with the final the following day.

The hosts opened their campaign with a 6-1 win over Austria.

Goalscorer Pheobe Richards said: "It was a stressful game for our part.

"We didn't really play as well as we did in the previous game, but we showed a lot of resilience because we stuck to the process.

"We knew fitness wise, if we got to the fourth quarter still at a draw, then we would be fine and it showed in the end."

