EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales 9-0 Switzerland

  • From the section Wales
Hockey
The men's 2017 EuroHockey Championship II runs until 12 August in Glasgow

Wales continued their 2017 EuroHockey Championship II campaign by thumping Switzerland 9-0 in Pool B in Glasgow.

James Carson claimed four goals, with James Kyriakides (2), Owain Dolan-Jones, Rupert Shipperley and Luke Hawker also scoring.

On Sunday Wales opened their account with a 2-1 win against Czech Republic and next face Russia on Wednesday looking to seal a semi-final spot.

The winners of the event will be promoted to Championship I.

The women's team are also in EuroHockey competition and began on Sunday with a 6-1 win over Austria in their B Division tournament in Cardiff.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired