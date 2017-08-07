EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales 9-0 Switzerland
Wales continued their 2017 EuroHockey Championship II campaign by thumping Switzerland 9-0 in Pool B in Glasgow.
James Carson claimed four goals, with James Kyriakides (2), Owain Dolan-Jones, Rupert Shipperley and Luke Hawker also scoring.
On Sunday Wales opened their account with a 2-1 win against Czech Republic and next face Russia on Wednesday looking to seal a semi-final spot.
The winners of the event will be promoted to Championship I.
The women's team are also in EuroHockey competition and began on Sunday with a 6-1 win over Austria in their B Division tournament in Cardiff.