BBC Sport - Wheelchair rugby: Wales want flash photography ban

Wheelchair rugby: Wales want flash ban

  • From the section Wales

The Wales wheelchair rugby league team has called for a total ban on flash photography at tournaments, after one of their players suffered a seizure thought to have been triggered by a flash.

The team includes two players who have photo-sensitive epilepsy and there are concerns for their safety if spectators are allowed to use flashes.

The Rugby League International Federation has said in a statement that it would seek to ban flash photography in future: "The policy adopted to bar flash photography within halls will be part of the recommendations for future wheelchair events."

BBC Wales' Brendon Williams reports.

Top videos

Video

Wheelchair rugby: Wales want flash ban

  • From the section Wales
Video

Iconic Premier League moments

Video

Highlights: Moeen inspires England to 3-1 series win

Video

GB's Talbot clocks PB to make 200m semi-finals

Video

Moeen takes his fifth wicket to seal victory over SA

Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2007-12

Video

'Wow' - Bolt responds to anti-doping question

Video

England breakthrough as Amla is lbw on review

Video

Pole vault skills, flamingos and day three funnies

Video

Surf dogs hit the waves in California

  • From the section News
Video

Bowie wins dramatic 100m gold with Thompson fifth

Video

Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss

Video

GB's Langford reaches 800m final with brilliant finish

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired