BBC Sport - Wheelchair rugby: Wales want flash photography ban
Wheelchair rugby: Wales want flash ban
- From the section Wales
The Wales wheelchair rugby league team has called for a total ban on flash photography at tournaments, after one of their players suffered a seizure thought to have been triggered by a flash.
The team includes two players who have photo-sensitive epilepsy and there are concerns for their safety if spectators are allowed to use flashes.
The Rugby League International Federation has said in a statement that it would seek to ban flash photography in future: "The policy adopted to bar flash photography within halls will be part of the recommendations for future wheelchair events."
BBC Wales' Brendon Williams reports.
