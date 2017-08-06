BBC Sport - EuroHockey Championships 2017: Austria thrashing gives Wales 'belief'

EuroHockey: Austria thrashing gives Wales 'belief'

Head coach Kevin Johnson and vice-captain Leah Wilkinson talk to BBC Wales Sport after Wales's 6-1 win over Austria at the EuroHockey Championships.

The B Division tournament is being held in Cardiff from 6-12 August.

Wales next play Poland in Pool B at 18:00 BST on Tuesday.

