EuroHockey Championships 2017: Wales 6-1 Austria

Wales made a stunning start to the women's EuroHockey Championships with a 6-1 win over Austria in the B Division tournament in Cardiff.

Wales led 4-1 at half-time, Tina Evans firing in a penalty corner, before Natasha Marke-Jones, Danni Jordan and Leah Wilkinson also found the net.

Lisa Daley and Marke-Jones's second-half strikes sealed an emphatic win.

Wales are top of Pool B after the opening day and play Poland next on Tuesday, 8 August at 18:00 BST.

Poland lost their opening game 2-0 to Belarus, while in Pool A it was France 0-1 Ukraine and Italy 1-1 Russia.