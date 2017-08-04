BBC Sport - EuroHockey in Cardiff: Your Championship guide

EuroHockey in Cardiff: Your Championship guide

  • From the section Wales

BBC Wales Sport brings you all you need to know ahead of the women's EuroHockey Championships in Cardiff.

The B Division tournament runs from 6 to 12 August. A top two finish would see Wales promoted to the A Division.

Wales - who are ranked 26th in the world - are in Pool B along with Austria, Belarus and Poland.

