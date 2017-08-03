BBC Sport - Shain Lewis: How tennis helped me cope with my autism
'Tennis helped me cope with my autism'
- From the section Wales
Ahead of the Special Olympics GB National Games in Sheffield, Shain Lewis tells BBC Wales Sport what a difference tennis has made to his life.
The 25-year-old from Builth Wells took up the sport after being diagnosed with autism as a teenager.
The Games begin on Monday, 7 August.
