Women's British Open: Welsh golfer Lydia Hall backs links experience for Kingsbarns

Lydia Hall is currently 45th on the European Ladies Tour order of merit

Welsh golfer Lydia Hall believes her formative playing days on a links course will serve her well this week at the Women's British Open.

It is the first time the event had been played at Kingsbarns, near St Andrews.

The 29-year-old from Bridgend, who won the 2012 British Masters title, is set to tee off at 13.22 BST on Thursday.

"Being brought up on a links course at Southerndown Golf Club, I'm used to the windy conditions... the key is patience," Hall said.

"There are going to be times where people score high numbers on certain holes.

"It's about remaining patient this week and trying to play as boring golf as you can - fairways, greens and making as many pars as you can."

Solheim Cup places could be up for grabs, with the team set to be announced on Sunday, although at 23rd in the points list Hall knows she only has an outside chance.

Welsh compatriot Becky Morgan is better placed at 11th and will also compete at Kingsbarns.

"My goal after coming back from injury was the Solheim Cup, I think I'm 23rd on the rankings now so my chances are very, very, very slim," Hall added.

"But hopefully 2019 in Gleneagles would be the next one for me."