Welsh 110m hurdler David Omoregie is looking to make amends at the World Athletics Championships in London on 4-13 August.
The 21-year-old just missed out on the 2016 Olympics in Rio after running the qualification time a week after the deadline, before setting a new personal best of 13.24 secs in Berlin a month after the Games in Brazil.
Omoregie failed to seal an automatic World Championships place after finishing fifth at the British team trials in Birmingham in July, but was awarded a discretionary Great Britain place as he had already run the A standard twice.
