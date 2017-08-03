BBC Sport - David Omoregie: World Championships chance to sooth Rio hurt for Welsh hurdler

Worlds chance to sooth Rio hurt - Omoregie

  • From the section Wales

Welsh 110m hurdler David Omoregie is looking to make amends at the World Athletics Championships in London on 4-13 August.

The 21-year-old just missed out on the 2016 Olympics in Rio after running the qualification time a week after the deadline, before setting a new personal best of 13.24 secs in Berlin a month after the Games in Brazil.

Omoregie failed to seal an automatic World Championships place after finishing fifth at the British team trials in Birmingham in July, but was awarded a discretionary Great Britain place as he had already run the A standard twice.

Top videos

Video

Worlds chance to sooth Rio hurt - Omoregie

  • From the section Wales
Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1992-1997

Video

Relive one of the greatest long jump battles in history

Video

'Can we have our ball back?' - Wessels hits six out of ground

Video

If doping continues, athletics will die - Bolt

Video

Watch: Neymar lights up 2014 World Cup

Video

Watch Johnson's 200m & 400m double in 1995

Audio

Dermot Reeve: How cocaine ruined my life

Video

Bears beat Northants in thrilling final over

Audio

Usain Bolt - 100 Days That Shook The World

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Video

Dettori's son to make pony jockey debut

  • From the section News

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired