BBC Sport - How Wales shocked the marathon world

How Wales shocked the marathon world

  • From the section Wales

One has no coach, the other trains with his dog.

But marathon runners Josh Griffiths and Andrew Davies are preparing for their first World Championships, and will compete at London 2017 on 4-13 August.

Griffiths, 23, stunned the country's elite runners at April's London Marathon by being the first Briton to finish, while Davies, 37, once played in the Intertoto Cup for then-League of Wales side Caersws.

BBC Wales Sport's Tom Brown spoke to them both ahead of the biggest race of their lives.

Top videos

Video

How Wales shocked the marathon world

  • From the section Wales
Video

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 1992-1997

Video

Pint-Sized TMS: Moeen hat-trick seals England win

  • From the section Cricket
Video

GB relay team talk Love Island, pizza & rubber ducks

Video

Relive Fraser-Pryce's incredible 100m win in Moscow

Video

New Man Utd signing Matic scores thunderbolt for Chelsea

Video

We were excellent - Root & Ali on winning third Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England into semis with France win

Video

Watch: Moeen takes hat-trick to seal Test victory

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Aggers winds up Boycott over 100th hundred on TMS

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch Taylor's winner against France

Video

Roland-Jones forces breakthrough on final day

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired