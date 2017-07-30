Rhythmic gymnastics: Laura Halford takes British all-round title

Laura Halford in action during a ball routine
Laura Halford won two individual bronze medals and a team silver medal for Wales at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

Laura Halford has won the British Gymnastics Championship Series all-round rhythmic title in Liverpool.

The 21-year-old Welsh competitor finished five points ahead of her compatriot Gemma Frizelle with City of Birmingham's Mimi-Isabella Cesar third.

"I've had lots of competitions and training so just to know it's all paid off is really good," said Halford.

She has been selected in the British team for the world championships in Pesaro, Italy, at the end of August.

