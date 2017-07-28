BBC Sport - Senior Open 2017: Ian Woosnam says he can contend at Royal Porthcawl

Woosnam says he's in contention at Senior Open

  • From the section Wales

Senior Open 2017: Ian Woosnam says he still has a chance to challenge at the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl.

Woosnam is seven over par, but no player is under par after 36 holes.

