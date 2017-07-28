Devils re-sign Elite League player of the year Andrew Hotham

Andrew Hotham
Andrew Hotham previously played for Rochester Americans

Cardiff Devils have re-signed defenceman Andrew Hotham, last season's Elite League player of the season

Despite being a defender Hotham scored 17 goals last season, tied with Joey Martin as the Devils' top scorer and he rejoins the Devils for a fourth successive season.

Hotham will line-up alongside Bryce Reddick, who signed for the Devils from Danish side Aalborg Pirates last week.

"Hoth brings so much to this team," player/coach Andrew Lord said.

