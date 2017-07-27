BBC Sport - Senior Open 2017: Tom Watson says Royal Porthcawl is as good as any course

Senior Open 2017: Royal Porthcawl is as good as any course

Senior Open 2017: Tom Watson says Royal Porthcawl is as good as any course in the world after he shot an opening round of one over par.

Watson says the conditions made low scoring difficult.

Senior Open 2017: Royal Porthcawl is as good as any course

