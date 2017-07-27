BBC Sport - Senior Open 2017: Tom Watson says Royal Porthcawl is as good as any course
Senior Open 2017: Royal Porthcawl is as good as any course
- From the section Wales
Senior Open 2017: Tom Watson says Royal Porthcawl is as good as any course in the world after he shot an opening round of one over par.
Watson says the conditions made low scoring difficult.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired