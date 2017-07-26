BBC Sport - Ian Woosnam: More should be done in Wales to promote golf
Woosnam: More needs to be done in Wales
Ian Woosnam thinks more should be done in Wales to promote the sport of golf.
Woosnam says he feels Welsh golf is "left on the side," compared to England, Scotland and Ireland.
Wales' Royal Porthcawl course hosts the 2017 Senior Open this week.
