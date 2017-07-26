Women's cricket: Wales pair in Western Storm Superleague squad

From the section

Lauren Parfitt (left) with Claire Thomas (right)

Wales pair Lauren Parfitt and Claire Thomas have been named in the Western Storm squad for the second women's Superleague tournament in August 2017.

All-rounders Parfitt, 23, and Thomas, 30, are the first Welsh players to be involved in the tournament.

The Newport CC pair could line up alongside England captain Heather Knight and West Indies skipper Stafanie Taylor.

Western Storm play their home matches at Bristol, Taunton and Exeter.

Parfitt, a teacher at Bassaleg school, has made 89 appearances for Wales since making her debut at the age of 14, as a right-handed batter and left-arm seamer.

Newport captain Thomas, a batter and spin bowler, has played 86 times for Wales over a 13-year period.