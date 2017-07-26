BBC Sport - Jake Heyward: star of the future

'Probably our best middle distance talent...ever'

  • From the section Wales

BBC Wales Sport travels to Grosseto, Italy with teenage runner Jake Heyward as he aims to win back-to-back European titles.

Heyward, from Cardiff, won 1500m gold at the European Youth Championships in 2016. This time he was aiming for gold at the European Junior Championships in Tuscany.

Former 1500m runner James Thie - who competed for Wales at two Commonwealth Games - believes Heyward is the 'best Welsh talent, probably ever' in middle distance running.

Top videos

Video

'Probably our best middle distance talent...ever'

  • From the section Wales
Video

Peaty is swimming's poster boy - Adlington

Video

Peaty breaks world record twice in one day

Video

Mourinho: Clubs 'creating out-of-control market'

Video

Rudolph and Miller inspire Glamorgan win

Video

Hitchcox grabs 'gravity-defying' try

Video

What does it take to be a BMX racer?

Video

Man Utd youngsters too good for County Fermanagh

Audio

Our TMS

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

What do you do when you've won everything?

Video

Newcastle score nine against Chinese side

Video

Sixty years of TMS: The funniest moments

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Masse breaks 100m backstroke world record

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired