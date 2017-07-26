BBC Wales Sport travels to Grosseto, Italy with teenage runner Jake Heyward as he aims to win back-to-back European titles.

Heyward, from Cardiff, won 1500m gold at the European Youth Championships in 2016. This time he was aiming for gold at the European Junior Championships in Tuscany.

Former 1500m runner James Thie - who competed for Wales at two Commonwealth Games - believes Heyward is the 'best Welsh talent, probably ever' in middle distance running.