BBC Sport - Aled Sion Davies: Sacrifice earned Para shot put world record and gold
Sacrifice earned world record gold - Davies
Aled Sion Davies says sacrifice and hard work since the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games culminated in his win at the 2017 World Para-athletics Championships.
The Welshman threw a world record 17.52m in the F42 shot put to win gold in London.
The 26-year-old from Bridgend also took gold in the F42 discus, the third time in succession Davies has taken both events at the competition.
