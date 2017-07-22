BBC Sport - Jake Heyward: Hard work pays off, says European Junior 1500m champion

Wales' Jake Heyward says it feels "surreal" to have won the 1500m at the European Junior Athletics Championships.

The 18-year-old from Cardiff - who won gold at under-18 level last summer - is now a champion at under-20 level too.

He led throughout the race to become Great Britain's first gold medallist of the Championships, which are being held in Grosseto, Italy.

