Jake Heyward: Hard work pays off, says European Junior 1500m champion
'The hard work has paid off' - Heyward
Wales' Jake Heyward says it feels "surreal" to have won the 1500m at the European Junior Athletics Championships.
The 18-year-old from Cardiff - who won gold at under-18 level last summer - is now a champion at under-20 level too.
He led throughout the race to become Great Britain's first gold medallist of the Championships, which are being held in Grosseto, Italy.
