World Para-athletics: Aled Sion Davies throws world record to win F42 shot put

Aled Sion Davies won shot put gold at the 2016 Paralympics and discus gold at the 2012 Paralympics

Aled Sion Davies set a new world record to win gold in the F42 shot put at the World Para-athletics Championships.

Having already claimed gold in the F42 discus, this is the third time in succession the Welshman has triumphed in both events at the competition.

Davies' first throw was a World Championships record of 16.02 metres and his second a 17.52m world record.

Iran's Sajad Mohammadian won silver with a throw of 14.44m, while German Frank Tinnemeier was third.

Davies was born with talipese and hemi-hemilia, which means his right leg is missing bones, muscle and ligaments.

The 26-year-old from Bridgend has focused on shot put recently, after discus was dropped for Rio 2016.

But victory in the shot put in London completed his triple double by claiming the discus and shot put titles at three consecutive Worlds.