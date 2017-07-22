Lewis Fraser: Swimmer wins Wales' first gold at 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games

Lewis Fraser (R) also took bronze in the 50m butterfly earlier in the competition

There was success for Wales in the pool with a first gold medal of the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

Swansea swimmer Lewis Fraser won the 100m butterfly, adding to his earlier bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Medi Harris also won her second medal of the games with bronze in the 200m backstroke.

There was also a bronze in the girls' rugby 7s, as Wales beat Fiji 19-14 in the third-place play-off.

Wales are now ninth in the overall rankings with seven medals in total.