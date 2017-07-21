Stuart Manley misses Open cut at Royal Birkdale

Welsh golfer Stuart Manley was making his debut at the Open

Welshman Stuart Manley missed the cut at the Open after hitting an 11 over par 81 in the second round at Royal Birkdale.

The 38-year-old had enjoyed a fine opening round, briefly leading the Championship and finishing two under on his Open debut on Thursday.

But on Friday seven bogeys, three double bogeys and only two birdies left him nine over to bow out.

American Jordan Spieth leads the Open at the halfway stage on six under.