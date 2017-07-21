BBC Sport - Rugby League World Cup: Wales coach John Kear targets England quarter-final
Wales coach John Kear is confident they can qualify for the quarter-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.
Standing in their way in the group stage are Papua New Guinea, Fiji and Ireland.
If Wales perform as he expects, Kear hopes to face his former charges England in the quarter-finals
Wales begin their campaign on Saturday, 28 October in Port Moresby.
