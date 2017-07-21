Commonwealth Youth Games: Record for Omoregie as Wales claim four medals

From the section

Sarah Omoregie (left) finished second behind Canada's Trinity Tutti and Styliana Kyriakidou of Cyprus.

Sarah Omoregie threw a British under-18 record of 16.74 metres to win silver in the shot put at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

Pembrokeshire discus thrower James Tomlinson threw 60.11m to also take silver.

Earlier 14-year-old swimmer Medi Harris won silver in the 50m backstroke, while Swansea's Lewis Fraser won bronze in the 50m butterfly.

Team Wales has taken its medal count up to four after three days' competition.