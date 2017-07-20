BBC Sport - Jake Heyward: Welsh 1500m runner through to European Junior final

Wales's Heyward through to European Junior final

  • From the section Wales

Cardiff's Jake Heyward is through to the 1500m final at the European Junior Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy.

The 18-year-old crossed the line in fourth in his heat to secure a spot in Saturday's medal race.

Heyward - who broke a 33-year-old Welsh junior record to qualify for the Championships - led for most of the race, but eased off when he knew he was guaranteed a top-four finish.

The Cardiff AAC runner won gold at the European Youth Championships last summer.

