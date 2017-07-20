BBC Sport - Jake Heyward: Welsh 1500m runner through to European Junior final
Wales's Heyward through to European Junior final
- From the section Wales
Cardiff's Jake Heyward is through to the 1500m final at the European Junior Athletics Championships in Grosseto, Italy.
The 18-year-old crossed the line in fourth in his heat to secure a spot in Saturday's medal race.
Heyward - who broke a 33-year-old Welsh junior record to qualify for the Championships - led for most of the race, but eased off when he knew he was guaranteed a top-four finish.
The Cardiff AAC runner won gold at the European Youth Championships last summer.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired