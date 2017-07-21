Rugby League 2017 World Cup: Six uncapped players in Wales training squad

St Helens' Calvin Wellington (left), pictured tackling Huddersfield's Jake Connor, is one of six uncapped players in the Wales squad

Wales coach John Kear has named six uncapped players in his 32-man training squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Calvin Wellington, Elliot Jenkins, Zak Williams, Josh Ralph, Caleb Aekins and Daniel Brown are the newcomers.

Wales start against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on Saturday, 28 October.

Further group games follow against Fiji on Sunday, 7 November, and Ireland in Perth on 12 November.

The squad features 12 players from Super League clubs, nine players from Championship clubs, 13 players from League 1 clubs and four players from NRL and Australian clubs.

"The train-on squad is a mixture of those who have achieved with us and newcomers who have come to our attention," said Kear.

"We want to be able to pick the best squad for the World Cup.

"Ben Flower, Ollie Olds and Rhys Evans are all currently injured. We're giving them every opportunity to recover, go through their rehab and put their hands up for selection."

WALES: Larne Patrick (Castleford Tigers), Zak Williams (Coventry Bears), Courtney Davies, Steve Parry, Lewis Reece (all Gloucestershire All Golds), Danny Ansell (Hunslet), Sam Hopkins (Leigh Centurions), Michael Channing, Ben Evans, Dalton Grant, Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (all London Broncos), Josh Ralph (Newcastle Knights), Matty Barron (Newcastle Thunder), Joe Burke (Oldham), Caleb Aekins, Daniel Brown (both Penrith Panthers), Ant Walker (Rochdale Hornets), Craig Kopczak (Salford Red Devils), Matty Fozard (Sheffield Eagles), Morgan Evans, Connor Farrer, Andrew Gay, Christiaan Roets (all South Wales Ironmen), Regan Grace, Elliot Jenkins, Morgan Knowles, Ben Morris, Calvin Wellington (all St Helens), Rhodri Lloyd (Swinton Lions), Jake Emmitt, Dan Fleming (both Toronto Wolfpack), Rhys Evans (Warrington Wolves), Ollie Olds (West Brisbane Panthers), Gil Dudson, Lloyd White (both Widnes Vikings), Ben Flower (Wigan Warriors), Phil Joseph (Workington Town).

Wales World Cup group matches:

Papua New Guinea v Wales - Saturday, 28 October, Port Moresby

Fiji v Wales - Sunday, 7 November, Townsville

Ireland v Wales - Sunday 12 November, Perth.