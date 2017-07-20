BBC Sport - Stuart Manley 'chuffed' after first round 68 on his Open Championship debut
Manley 'chuffed' with first Open round
- From the section Wales
Welsh golfer Stuart Manley is delighted after firing a two-under-par round of 68 to briefly hold the lead on his debut in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.
"I'm pretty chuffed," he tells BBC Wales' James Pontin.
