BBC Sport - Stuart Manley 'chuffed' after first round 68 on his Open Championship debut

Welsh golfer Stuart Manley is delighted after firing a two-under-par round of 68 to briefly hold the lead on his debut in The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

"I'm pretty chuffed," he tells BBC Wales' James Pontin.

