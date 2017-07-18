BBC Sport - The Open 2017: Welsh golfer Stuart Manley says 'it's like a massive circus'
Stuart Manley: 'Open like a massive circus'
- From the section Wales
Welsh golfer Stuart Manley describes Royal Birkdale as 'like a massive circus' he prepares to play in his first Open Championship.
He tells BBC Wales "it's like a massive circus" as the first round approaches on Thursday, 20 July.
