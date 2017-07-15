Lee Selby dedicates title win against Jonathan Victor Barros to late mother

Lee Selby (L) is Wales' 12th world boxing champion

Welsh boxer Lee Selby has dedicated his successful world title defence against Argentine Jonathan Victor Barros to his mother, who died four days beforehand.

Selby earned a unanimous verdict at Wembley, his third successful defence.

He told ITV: "I got the win, and I dedicate it to my mother."

Barros inflicted a cut above Selby's right eye early on and, but otherwise did little to trouble him and Selby dropped Barros to the canvas in the 12th round.

Speaking about the death of his mother, Selby said: "I've been away from home, I told my team not to mention anything, turned my phone off, there were emotions going through me before the fight.

"If I told anyone I would have been strapped up in a straitjacket, I got the win, and I dedicate it to my mother."

Selby said at no stage did he consider pulling out of the bout, saying: "No, I'm a fighter and whatever happens I'll still fight."

Unfazed by cut, Frampton next?

He was also unperturbed by the cut.

"Nothing in the ring fazes me, it's a fight you're supposed to get cut, and I've got the best cuts man in the business, Chris Sanigar."

With former WBA champion Carl Frampton ringside, the Northern Irishman remains a possible match up for Selby's fourth title defence.

"He probably fancies it now, it's a fight I'd love, and all the British fans will love," said Selby.

Frampton tweeted: "HUGE RESPECT to @leeselby126 fighting under those circumstances."