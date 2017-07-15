BBC Wales Sport brings you all you need to know about UFC Glasgow as Welshmen Jack Marshman and Brett Johns prepare to fight on Sunday.

Marshman, 27, takes on Canadian Ryan Janes on the main card while 25-year-old Brett Johns is up against American Albert Morales on the early preliminaries.

UFC Fight Night Glasgow is at the SSE Hydro from 17:00 BST on Sunday, 16 July.