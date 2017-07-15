Brett Johns wants more 'ginormous' wins at UFC Glasgow

Welshman Brett Johns tells BBC Wales Sport he hopes he and Jack Marshman can secure more "ginormous" wins at UFC Glasgow.

Johns, 25, and Marshman, 27, fight at the SSE Hydro on Sunday night after both won on their debuts at UFC Belfast in November.

Johns was due to fight at UFC London in March but opponent Ian Entwistle pulled out.

His original opponent in Glasgow also withdrew two weeks ago, but American Albert Morales stepped in to ensure the Pontarddulais fighter will finally have his second UFC bout.