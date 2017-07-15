BBC Sport - Jack Marshman: Another UFC loss would be 'terrible'

Jack Marshman: Another UFC loss would be 'terrible'

  • From the section Wales

Welsh UFC fighter Jack Marshman tells BBC Wales Sport that defeat at UFC Glasgow would be "terrible".

The 27-year-old from Abertillery lost his last fight to Brazilian middleweight Thiago Santos.

But Marshman - who fights Canadian Ryan Janes on Sunday - says this is the most relaxed he has felt before a fight.

Top videos

Video

Jack Marshman: Another UFC loss would be 'terrible'

  • From the section Wales
Video

Anderson's fifth wicket ends SA innings

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Three-racquets Federer, battling Cilic & man in a dress

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Pint-sized TMS: Blowers' bus & South Africa fight back

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Federer's masterclass against Berdych

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Hingis & Murray reach the mixed doubles final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watson & Kontinen into final of mixed doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Lyth takes a sharp catch to dismiss Vilas

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Cars have five gears, Federer has 10 - Becker

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer triumphs in five-set thriller

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Male fan wears dress to join women's doubles

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Cilic reaches first Wimbledon final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fan nearly falls into Henman Hill pond

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired