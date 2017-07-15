BBC Sport - Jack Marshman: Another UFC loss would be 'terrible'
Jack Marshman: Another UFC loss would be 'terrible'
Wales
Welsh UFC fighter Jack Marshman tells BBC Wales Sport that defeat at UFC Glasgow would be "terrible".
The 27-year-old from Abertillery lost his last fight to Brazilian middleweight Thiago Santos.
But Marshman - who fights Canadian Ryan Janes on Sunday - says this is the most relaxed he has felt before a fight.
