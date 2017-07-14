BBC Sport - Lee Selby wants title prize for daughters' birthdays
Selby wants title win for daughters' birthdays
- From the section Wales
Welsh boxer Lee Selby hopes to successfully defend his IBF title against Argentine Jonathan Victor Barros in Wembley on Saturday, the days his daughters celebrate their birthday.
Selby will be in the ring four days after the sudden death of his mother, Frankie.
